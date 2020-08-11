UrduPoint.com
PML-N's Hooliganism Exposed: Raja Basharat

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

PML-N's hooliganism exposed: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Tuesday said that media footages have exposed the hooliganism of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as its workers threw stones to pressurize National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during Maryam Nawaz's appearance in NAB.

Addressing a press conference along with Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, he said that media footages showed that it was planned hooliganism by the PML-N so that it was inappropriate for Maryam Nawaz to say that she was targeted.

He said that action would be taken against the culprits responsible, adding that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands. Action would be taken against those who would be identified through video footage, he added.

Raja Basharat said that cases would be registered against those involved in injuring the policemen, stone pelting, causing damage to state buildings and other violations.

PML-N never respect the national institutions, he said and added that PML-N could not pressurize the national institutions by such coward acts.

He said that Maryam was summoned in a personal capacity to record her statement but instead of appearing, she displayed hooliganism in an organized manner through PML-N workers by pelting stones and creating disorder.

On the occasion, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that PML-N attitude was condemnable, adding that Maryam Nawaz followed his father Nawaz Sharif by attacking the NAB as his father was also involved in Supreme Court attack in 1998.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan alleged that PML-N has distributed one million rupees among its workers yesterday for planning stone pelting and teargas during Maryam Nawaz's appearance in NAB. Such an attitude had been seen against a constitutional and national institution for the first time in 20 years, he added.

