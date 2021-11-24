(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said admission of Maryam Safdar about blocking advertisement of leading television channels during her party's tenure had exposed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) hypocrisy on media freedom.

"Maryam Safdar has admitted that the audio tape for blocking ads to control media is of her. In what capacity, Maryam was using ads released under public money for protecting her theft and personal interests," the minister said in a series of tweets.

He said it was arrogance of Sharif family that they admitted their wrong doings with pride instead of having any regret.

Farrukh lashed out at Maryam Safdar for blocking tv channels' ads and depriving journalists of their livelihood while sitting in the Prime Minister's House during the last tenure of PML-N.

"Let's see how the journalists and media owners' organizations will react on this (issue)," he remarked.