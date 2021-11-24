UrduPoint.com

PML-N's Hypocrisy On Media Freedom Stands Exposed: Farrukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:29 PM

PML-N's hypocrisy on media freedom stands exposed: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said admission of Maryam Safdar about blocking advertisement of leading television channels during her party's tenure had exposed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) hypocrisy on media freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said admission of Maryam Safdar about blocking advertisement of leading television channels during her party's tenure had exposed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) hypocrisy on media freedom.

"Maryam Safdar has admitted that the audio tape for blocking ads to control media is of her. In what capacity, Maryam was using ads released under public money for protecting her theft and personal interests," the minister said in a series of tweets.

He said it was arrogance of Sharif family that they admitted their wrong doings with pride instead of having any regret.

Farrukh lashed out at Maryam Safdar for blocking tv channels' ads and depriving journalists of their livelihood while sitting in the Prime Minister's House during the last tenure of PML-N.

"Let's see how the journalists and media owners' organizations will react on this (issue)," he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Muslim Family Media TV

Recent Stories

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

9 minutes ago
 Launching of Zubair Raj's second poetry collection ..

Launching of Zubair Raj's second poetry collection "Sada-e-Dil" organized by Art ..

19 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka four wickets away from big win over West ..

Sri Lanka four wickets away from big win over West Indies

29 seconds ago
 Covid vaccine boosters 'should be available for ad ..

Covid vaccine boosters 'should be available for adults' in EU: von der Leyen

31 seconds ago
 Cadet College Spinkai honours outstanding students ..

Cadet College Spinkai honours outstanding students

32 seconds ago
 Provincial regime taking possible steps for welfar ..

Provincial regime taking possible steps for welfare of people in province: Commi ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.