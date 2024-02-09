PML-N's Jalal Khan Wins PK-79 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Jalal Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-79, Peshawar-VIII by securing 16,031 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Taimoor Saleem Khan who bagged 11,495 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 37.98 per cent.
