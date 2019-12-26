UrduPoint.com
PML-N's Javed Latif Challenges NAB Inquiry In LHC, Files Plea For Interim Bail

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:37 PM

PML-N's Javed Latif challenges NAB inquiry in LHC, files plea for interim bail

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif on Thursday challenged National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry against him in Lahore High Court (LHC)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif on Thursday challenged National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry against him in Lahore High Court (LHC).The PML-N leader adopted the stance that he is being subjected to political revenge for holding a seat in National Assembly (NA) and also requested the court to stop the anti-corruption watchdog from carrying out investigation against him.Moreover, Mian Javed Latif further submitted plea seeking interim bail in assets beyond income case.

Earlier, Javed Latif along with his colleagues Anwar Latif, Munawar Latif, Akhtar Latif, Amjad Latif and Ahsan Javed were summoned by the anti-graft watchdog.NAB investigators had sought sources with which the accused bought various properties.

They had also questioned about Javed's farm house constructed on a kanal land, and his homes which are spreading over a two-kanal area.Details about investment in Mian Flour Mills, New Mian Flour Mills, Mian Latif Paper and board Mills, Mian Builders and two brick kilns were also sought.

