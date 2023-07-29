Open Menu

PML-N's Kasur 'Jalsa' For Sunday Postponed Due To Bad Weather: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PML-N's Kasur 'Jalsa' for Sunday postponed due to bad weather: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that a public gathering (Jalsa) of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) scheduled for Sunday (July 30) at Khudian, Kasur had been postponed.

"The Jalsa will now be held on August 5, 2023 (Saturday)," the minister said in a tweet.

Marriyum said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would address the large public gathering in Khudian after inaugurating a public-friendly project titled "Lahore-Kasur-Bahawalnagar motorway".

