PML-N’s Kazim Pirzada wins PP-245 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Kazim Pirzada has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-245, Bahawalpur-I by securing 54,223 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Ameer Hamza Khan, an independent candidate who bagged 46,604 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 53.31 percent.