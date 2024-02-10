PML-N’s Kazim Pirzada Wins PP-245 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Kazim Pirzada has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-245, Bahawalpur-I by securing 54,223 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Ameer Hamza Khan, an independent candidate who bagged 46,604 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 53.31 percent.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPPP's candidate Zahoor Ahmed Buledi wins PB-25 election3 minutes ago
-
TLP Ijaz Bashir Chaudhry wins PP-171 election3 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Zameer Ul Hassan Bhatti wins PP- 38 election3 minutes ago
-
Independent Inam Bari wins PP-238 election13 minutes ago
-
PLM-N Mian Shahid Hussain wins PP- 3713 minutes ago
-
MQM-P's candidates declared successful on NA-219, NA-220, PS-64 in Hyderabad13 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Sohail Khan Zahid wins PP-240 election13 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Kashif Naveed wins PP-24213 minutes ago
-
PPP keeps options open, emphasizes manifesto Implementation: Khurshid Shah13 minutes ago
-
General Polls 2024: Independent candidates dominate mainstream political parties13 minutes ago
-
MQM-P workers celebrate victory in general election13 minutes ago
-
PML candidate Madad Ali Shah wins PP-33 election23 minutes ago