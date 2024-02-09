Open Menu

PML-N's Khawaja Salman Wins PP-153 Election

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 09:20 AM

PML-N's Khawaja Salman wins PP-153 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Khawaja Salman Rafique of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-153 Lahore-IX by securing 35,232 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Mian Awais Anjum, who bagged 33,027 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 41.4 %.

