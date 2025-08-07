Open Menu

PML-N’s Leader Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of August 8 Tragedy

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM

PML-N’s leader pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior central leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim paid tribute to the martyrs of the August 8, 2016 tragedy on Thursday.

In his statement issued here on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrs of the August 8 tragedy, he said that the citizens of Quetta would not forget the August 8 tragedy for the rest of their lives, in this tragedy, an entire educated generation of ours was taken away from us.

He said that the example set by the martyrs of the August 8 tragedy for the security of the country by sacrificing their lives could never be forgotten adding that the role of the legal community in the stability of Pakistan,

He mentioned that the rule of law, the protection and restoration of democracy and the struggle against terrorism is unforgettable, the blood of the lawyers who were martyred in the Quetta tragedy would never go in vain.

He said that targeting the legal community with terrorism was a violation of the law and this situation is no less than a tragedy that hundreds of lawyers, journalists, police personnel and cameramen have lost their lives while performing their professional duties in the last ten to 15 years.

He said that it was impossible to compensate for the damage caused to Balochistan by the August 8 tragedy. The martyrs of August 8 are not the assets of a family or a nation, but they were the eyes and lamps of the entire nation, he added.

H said that may Allah elevate the status of all martyrs and protect our country Pakistan from the evil eye of the enemy and all kinds of tribulations.

