PML-N's Leadership To Not Be Permitted Further Extension: Punjab Information Minister Fayaz Ul Hassan Chohan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:11 PM

PML-N's leadership to not be permitted further extension: Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said on Tuesday the Punjab government has informed the courts that it would not allow further extension to PML-N leadership for extending stay in London over the pretext of nominal sickness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said on Tuesday the Punjab government has informed the courts that it would not allow further extension to PML-N leadership for extending stay in London over the pretext of nominal sickness.

Talking to a private news channel he criticized the opposition for playing dilly delaying tactics with the national institutions, PML-N leaders had flown to London over Nawaz Sharif's multiple chronic diseases but was seen having fun time with family and friends.

He further said that Sharif brothers arranged party meetings in London to create problems for the incumbent government, the artificial shortage of wheat and sugar was a result of their conspiracy against PTI government.

Nawaz Sharif should have been admitted in hospital and stayed there under intensive care, he commented.

