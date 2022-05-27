City-chapter leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday renewed the pledge to make the country's defense invulnerable

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :City-chapter leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday renewed the pledge to make the country's defense invulnerable.

In connection with Youm-e-Takbeer day, which would be observed on Saturday, President PML-N Rawalpindi division Malik Ibrar talking to APP said that Pakistan had become the first nuclear Islamic state under the dynamic leadership of the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on May 28,1998.

He said that PML-N leadership never compromised on national issues and always kept them supreme.

Vice President PML-N Youth Wing Malik Shakeel Awan said that the former PM Nawaz Sharif took a bold decision despite tremendous international pressure.

PML-N, he said, believes in maintaining minimum credible deterrence to ensure peace in the south Asian region.

"The credit goes to PML-N leadership for making the country a nuclear power, and now no one can dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan," he maintained.

President Muslim Students Federation, Punjab, Dr Maqbool Ahmed said that May 28 is an important day in the country's political and defence history.

He said the whole nation was proud of this historic achievement, and there was a need to celebrate this important day of national history in a befitting manner.

Maqbool said the whole nation was united to render any sacrifice to protect the ideological frontiers of the country.