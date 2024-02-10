PML-N’s Mahmood Ahmed Wins PP-257 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 01:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Mahmood Ahmad has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-257 Rahim Yar Khan-III by securing 41,082 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad islam Aslam of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) who bagged 28,378 votes.
Overall voters’ turnout remained 55.05 percent.
