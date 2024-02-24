PML-N's Malik Ahmad Khan Elected As PA Speaker
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) PML-N's MPA and candidate for Punjab Assembly speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan was elected as the PA Speaker by securing 224 votes, while his opponent and candidate of Sunni Ittehad Council Ahmad Khan Bhachar obtained 96 votes through secret balloting, here on Saturday.
The Punjab Assembly session started one hour 33 minutes behind scheduled time of 4pm with Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan in the chair. Proceeding started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool.
As many as 322 members of the Punjab Assembly cast their votes through secret balloting method to elect the PA speaker.
Earlier, outgoing speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan had administered oath to six newly elected members of the Punjab Assembly on Saturday.
On completion of the secret voting for PA speaker and counting of votes, outgoing speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan announced the number of votes secured by Malik Ahmad Khan and his opponent Ahmad Khan Bhachar.
Later, Muhammad Sibtain Khan administered oath to the newly elected PA speaker.
