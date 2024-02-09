PML-N’s Malik Laal Muhammad wins PP-224 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Malik Laal Muhammad has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-224 Multan-XII by securing 44,264 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Abbas Bukhari, an independent candidate who bagged 28,433 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 50.55%.