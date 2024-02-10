ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Manan Khan has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-56, Narowal-III by securing 48,889 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Haleem Tariq an independent candidate who bagged 35,617 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 49.42 percent.