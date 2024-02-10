Open Menu

PML-N's Manan Khan Wins PP-56 Election

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 12:50 AM

PML-N's Manan Khan wins PP-56 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Manan Khan has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-56, Narowal-III by securing 48,889 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Haleem Tariq an independent candidate who bagged 35,617 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 49.42 percent.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PP-56 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

10 hours ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

10 hours ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

10 hours ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

10 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

11 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

11 hours ago
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

12 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

17 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

20 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan