PML-N’s Mian Shoaib Awaisi wins PP-252 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Mian Muhammad Shoaib Awaisi has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-252 Bahawalpur-VIII by securing 41,290 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Shafqat Shaheen, an independent candidate who bagged 26,543 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 52.62 percent.