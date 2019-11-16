UrduPoint.com
PML-N's Mind-set Towards Prime Minister Is Condemnable: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 09:23 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday condemned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leadership for maligning Prime Minister Imran Khan despite his clemency for sick Mian Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday condemned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leadership for maligning Prime Minister Imran Khan despite his clemency for sick Mian Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian grounds.

Addressing a press conference, she said the government from the very first day was determined to sort out the issue of Mian Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian grounds and the prime minister graciously allowed constituting a medical board for him.

The prime minster even stopped the spokespersons of the government from commenting on the health of ailing Mian Nawaz Sharif, she said, adding the government showed goodwill gesture at every step.

Dr. Firdous reiterated that the subcommittee of cabinet headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Nasim with all his honesty reviewed the application of Opposition Leader Mian Shahbaz Sharif in light of the relevant laws.

"The government keeping in mind the track record of Sharif Family sought indemnity bond from them for return of Mian Nawaz Sharif after recovery," she said, adding "unfortunately Sharif has always violated the commitment."She said the political opponents did politics in open ground and that was the beauty of democracy but in the case of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended all his support to him on human grounds.

She said the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) instead of appreciating Prime Minister's support, politicized the whole issue which also irritated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership as well as the workers.

