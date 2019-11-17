UrduPoint.com
PML-N's Mind-set Towards Prime Minister Is Condemnable: Firdous

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday condemned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leadership for maligning Prime Minister Imran Khan despite his clemency for sick Mian Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian grounds.

Addressing a press conference, she said the government from the very first day was determined to sort out the issue of Mian Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian grounds and the prime minister graciously allowed constituting a medical board for him.

The prime minster even stopped the spokespersons of the government from commenting on the health of ailing Mian Nawaz Sharif, she said, adding the government showed goodwill gesture at every step.

Dr. Firdous reiterated that the subcommittee of cabinet headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Nasim with all his honesty reviewed the application of Opposition Leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif in light of the relevant laws.

"The government keeping in mind the track record of Sharif Family sought indemnity bond from them for return of Mian Nawaz Sharif after recovery," she said, adding "unfortunately Sharif has always violated the commitment." She said the political opponents did politics in open ground and that was the beauty of democracy but in the case of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended all his support to him on humanitarian grounds.

She said the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) instead of appreciating Prime Minister's support, politicized the whole issue which also irritated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership as well as the workers.

Meanwhile, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), Anwar Mansoor clarified that the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) which allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment, was purely based on humanitarian grounds and merits of the case were yet to be decided as no legal reason was given in the order.

He categorically said it was an interim/tentative order of the court, which did not reject the government's stance as the case would be resumed for final decision to look into merits of the case in January 2020.

The cabinet never ever opposed Nawaz's travel to abroad, the AGP said, however a legal requirement was necessary to fulfill.

He said the undertaking before the court of law had more value than indemnity bonds the government was asking for, and if the signatories, Nawaz Sharif and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, did not fulfill their commitment to the courts then they could be trailed under Contempt of Court Ordinance and Article 61, 62-B of the Constitution.

Anwar Mansoor said keeping in view the track record of Sharif family, the court should have taken indemnity bonds from them.

He said after written order of the court, the matter would be produced before the cabinet which would decide whether it should file an appeal or not.

