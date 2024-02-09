PML-N's Muhammad Khan Wins PB-5 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Khan has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-5, Loralai by securing 14,424 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) Molvi Faiz Ullah who bagged 12,456 votes.
Overall voters' turnout remained 46.47 percent.
