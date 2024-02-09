PMl-N's Nadeem Abbas Rabaira Wins NA-135 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nadeem Abbas Rabaira has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-135 Okara-I by securing 1,29,218 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Malik Muhammad Akram Bhatti, who bagged 1,06,700 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 57.64 percent.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three held for gas decanting6 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Waheed wins PP-152 election6 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Anwer Taj wins NA-24 election6 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Malik Ghulam Habib wins PP-154 election7 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Farrukh Ahmad wins PS- 24 election16 minutes ago
-
Asad Qaiser wins NA-19 election16 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer Hussain wins PP-139 election16 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Muhammad Ashraf wins PP-138 election17 minutes ago
-
Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani wins NA-152 election17 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Mir Mumtaz Hussain wins PS- 3 election26 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Amjad Ali Khan wins NA-02 election26 minutes ago
-
Amin Ullah Khan wins PP-86 election26 minutes ago