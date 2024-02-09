ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nadeem Abbas Rabaira has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-135 Okara-I by securing 1,29,218 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Malik Muhammad Akram Bhatti, who bagged 1,06,700 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 57.64 percent.