PML-N’s Naeem Khan wins PP-234 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Muhammad Naeem Akhtar Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-234 Vehari-VI by securing 43,908 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Salman Ali Bhabha, an independent candidate who bagged 24,484 votes.

Overall voters’ turnout remained 54.98 percent.