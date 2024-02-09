PML-N's Naveed Aslam Wins PP-201 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Naveed Aslam Khan Lodhi has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-201, Sahiwal-IV by securing 40,885 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Muhammad Yar, who bagged 39,440 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 52.88%.
