ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Naveed Aslam Khan Lodhi has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-201, Sahiwal-IV by securing 40,885 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Muhammad Yar, who bagged 39,440 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 52.88%.