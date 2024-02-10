PML-N’s Nawab Gopang wins PP-275 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Muhammad Nawab Khan Gopang has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-275, Muzaffargarh-VIII by securing 57,930 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Amina Qaim, an independent candidate who bagged 45,969 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 54.59%.