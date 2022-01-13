UrduPoint.com

PML-N's Newly Elected MNA Sahista Takes Oath

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 08:50 PM

PML-N's newly elected MNA Sahista takes oath

Shaista Pervaiz Malik of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday took oath as Member of the National Assembly (MNA), who was elected from NA-133 constituency in by polls last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Shaista Pervaiz Malik of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday took oath as Member of the National Assembly (MNA), who was elected from NA-133 constituency in by polls last month.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser administered oath and congratulated Shaista Pervaiz on becoming part of the Parliament.

Lawmakers also congratulated Shaista Pervaiz Malik by thumping desks. Later, she signed the roll.

The seat in NA-133 had fallen vacant due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik on October 11, 2021.

Shaista Pervaiz thanked the PML-N leadership for reposing confidence in her and giving the opportunity to serve the public and the country.

She vowed to work for welfare and progress of the country, setting aside all political differences.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Progress October Muslim All From NA-133

Recent Stories

Minister asks UET to focus more on modern educatio ..

Minister asks UET to focus more on modern education, research

11 seconds ago
 Voters' awareness seminar held in Nawabshah

Voters' awareness seminar held in Nawabshah

13 seconds ago
 Russia confirms 21,155 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirms 21,155 daily COVID-19 cases

14 seconds ago
 12 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

12 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

16 seconds ago
 Travel Bug Enticing You? Here’s Your Best Travel ..

Travel Bug Enticing You? Here’s Your Best Travel Companion – realme GT Maste ..

3 hours ago
 Bennett, Putin Discuss Regional Security, Agree to ..

Bennett, Putin Discuss Regional Security, Agree to Boost Cooperation - Bennett's ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.