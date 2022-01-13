Shaista Pervaiz Malik of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday took oath as Member of the National Assembly (MNA), who was elected from NA-133 constituency in by polls last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Shaista Pervaiz Malik of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday took oath as Member of the National Assembly (MNA), who was elected from NA-133 constituency in by polls last month.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser administered oath and congratulated Shaista Pervaiz on becoming part of the Parliament.

Lawmakers also congratulated Shaista Pervaiz Malik by thumping desks. Later, she signed the roll.

The seat in NA-133 had fallen vacant due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik on October 11, 2021.

Shaista Pervaiz thanked the PML-N leadership for reposing confidence in her and giving the opportunity to serve the public and the country.

She vowed to work for welfare and progress of the country, setting aside all political differences.