PML-N's Offer For CoE Should Not Be Taken As Its Weakness: Senior Leader Of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ayaz Sadiq

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:44 PM

PML-N's offer for CoE should not be taken as its weakness: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ayaz Sadiq

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ayaz Sadiq Saturday said the government should not consider his party's offer for Charter of Economy (CoE) as its weakness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ayaz Sadiq Saturday said the government should not consider his party's offer for Charter of Economy (CoE) as its weakness.

Participating in the budget debate in National Assembly, he said Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and PPPP leadership had talked about evolving a joint strategy to improve the national economy; but it should not be taken as any weakness.

He said opposition was not vying for the CoE, if the government had no interest in it. He said opposition should take input from business community and other stakeholders for the proposed CoE so that the economic strategy could be made more effective.

He said there was need of mending behaviours if anyone wanted to move towards the CoE in supreme national interest.

Ayaz Sadiq said he had great respect for all colleagues in the Parliament and stressed the need to follow democratic norms, saying both opposition and government should accept each other.

He hoped that prevailing good environment in the House would further improve in coming days with collective efforts of all parliamentary parties.

He criticized the government economic policies and austerity drive, and suggested the government to revisit funds allocated for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

Ayaz also asked for reviewing changes made in income tax slabs and taxes imposed on edible items.

He reiterated that opposition was ready to cooperate with the government on national issues and there must be the culture of respecting each other, adding, the opposition would play its due role in national development.

