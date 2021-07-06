Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N's) only agenda was to grab power by any means

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N's) only agenda was to grab power by any means.

In a response to PML-N's Vice President Maryam Nawaz's media talk, Maleeka Bukhari said after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), there was also an internal conflict in the PML-N as former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi first made a statement against the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly and President PML-N Shahbaz Sharif and later withdrew it.

She said people of Kashmir would also reject these parties in elections as people defeated them in general elections of 2018 and also in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections. Prime Minister Imran Khan's name would resonate in Kashmir too, she said.

She asked how could those who invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their homes and presented pink turbans would face Kashmiris.

She said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not even mentioned Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav's name once during his tenure and now he (Nawaz) was taunting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government against Modi.

Those who had not been able to appoint their own foreign minister for four years were now talking about foreign policy, she added.

She said even the foreign ministry did not know what foreign policy the PML-N government was pursuing. Nawaz Sharif's foreign policy was that his Indian business friends to arrive quietly, make a deal and leave, she added. She said both Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif wanted to be the Prime Minister in PML-N but the people had rejected the entire party.

Ms. Bukhari said those who hatched controversies against the institutions were now talking about reconciliation. Maryam Nawaz's statement of resistance had now turned into reconciliation but the people also recognized them that their struggle was to grab power, she added. She said PML-N now was divided into Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz groups and both uncle and niece were fighting for their own individual goals.