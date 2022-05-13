UrduPoint.com

PML-N's Parliamentary Affairs Group Meets

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 09:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting of the parliamentary affairs group at Model Town on Friday to discuss the political situation, public problems and price hike.

PML-N allies including Abdul Aleem Khan, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Asad Khokhar, Nauman Langrial and Moawiyah Azam also attended the meeting.

The CM said that administrative team had been tasked to overcome price hike and maintained that overcoming public problems was a collective responsibility.

He asked the parliamentarians to visit bazaars and commercial areas to keep an eye on rates of essential items and the quality of products being sold there.

The government fully realized the public problems due to price hike and the Punjab government would announce special steps very soon to provide relief to the masses, he added.

The parliamentarians should play an active role to control price hike for providing relief to the masses, he said.

Sardar Awais Laghari, Mansha Ullah Butt, Nadeem Kamran, Samiullah Khan. Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Zakia Shahnawaz. Kh. Imran Nazir, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Mian Yawar Zaman, Zeeshan Rafiq, Chaudhry. Muhammad Shafique, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Sardar Muhammad Ayub Khan and other MPAs were also present.

