PML-N’s participation in JUI-F’s Azadi March delayed

(@fidahassanain)

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had to discuss party’s recommendations with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif today but could not go to Kot Lakhpat due to his health issues.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-10th Oct, 2019) Once again the decision of PML-N regarding participation in JUI-F’s Azadi March has been delaying owing to cancellation of meeting between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, local media report.

According to reports, Opposition leader in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif had to meet his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail today but he could not go to see his brother because of his (Shehbaz Sharif) health issues.

On other hand, party sources said that Shehbaz Sharif had to share party’s recommendations with his brother ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif regarding party’s participation in Azadi March of JUI-F against the government.

They said that the doctors advised Shehbaz Sharif for complete bed rest instead of moving out.

However, PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced full support for JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s anti-government protest, saying that they welcome Maulana’s move against the government.

“We offer full support to JUI-F, though, nothing about the march has been shared with them,” said Bilawal Bhutto.

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F has set Oct 28 as Azadi March and conveyed to its supporters to leave for Islamabad on Oct 27 and reach collectively there on Oct 31. JUI-F had also moved to Islamabad administration for formal permission to hold protest and Azadi March against the government.

A number of analysts believe that JUI-F Chief has been assured full support of major Opposition parties but if PML-N delays its participation as previously was requested to JUI-F by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal. And if the march is delayed till November, PPP will also participate in JUI-F’s dharna.