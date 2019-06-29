PML-N’s Rana Mashood restricted from travelling abroad

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Rana Mashood was offloaded for being in the Exit Control List (ECL).

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th June, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan was restricted from travelling abroad last night.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration authorities offloaded Rana Mashood at 2am on Friday night as he was flying to the United States.

The airport authorities kept waiting for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team to take Rana Mashood.

After they did not reach till morning, Rana Mashood was allowed to go back home from the airport.

Earlier in 2018, PML-N leader and former provincial education minister Rana Mashood’s party membership was suspended following his controversial statements.

In a rather startling statement, PML-N leader and former provincial education minister Rana Mashhood had said that he sees the situation changing in Pakistan in the next few months.

Mashhood was alluding to the provincial government changing hands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the PML-N.

“PTI in Punjab holds a small majority. Everyone knows how this majority was secured. The people [independent MPAs] who helped in securing this majority have told me that false promises were made and they are now having a change of heart,” the PML-N leader said.

He also said that Shehbaz Sharif had a "very large" role in the reported patch-up between the party and the establishment.