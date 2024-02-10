PML-N’s Rana Tariq Wins PP-254 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-254 Bahawalpur-X by securing 55,467 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Syed Zeeshan Akhtar of Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan (JIP) who bagged 11,248 votes.
Overall voters’ turnout remained 45.29 percent.
