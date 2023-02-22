D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) District President Rehan Malik has withdrawn his nomination papers for by-elections on NA-38, D.I.Khan-I scheduled to be held on March 16.

Rehan Malik told media that he takes this decision following the party policy and directions of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership.

He said PML-N was a public party having deep roots in the people at grass root level.

He said that the workers of his party were always ready to sacrifice on the orders of its central leadership.