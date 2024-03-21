PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N leader pledges to uphold the PML-N's agenda and work diligently to tackle public concerns.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2024) Saira Afzal Tarar, a prominent figure in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has secured a seat as a Member of the National Assembly from a reserved position.

She has a track record of service, having previously held the position of Federal Minister for Health during Nawaz Sharif's tenure.

Hailing from Hafizabad district and with familial ties to former President Rafiq Tarar, her election adds to the representation of women MNAs in the region, bringing the total to three.