PML-N’s Salah Ud Din Khan wins PP-286 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Salah Ud Din Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-286, Dera Ghazi Khan-I by securing 37,513 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Farhat Abbas Baloch, an independent candidate who bagged 35,699 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 50.53 per cent.