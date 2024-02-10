PML-N’s Salah Ud Din Khan Wins PP-286 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Salah Ud Din Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-286, Dera Ghazi Khan-I by securing 37,513 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Farhat Abbas Baloch, an independent candidate who bagged 35,699 votes.
Voters turn-out remained 50.53 per cent.
