PML-N’s Saqib Khursheed wins PP-233 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Muhammad Saqib Khursheed has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-233, Vehari-V by securing 54,816 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Rai Zahoor Ahmed, an independent candidate who bagged 48,491 votes.

Overall voters’ turnout remained 54.36 percent.