PML-N’s Sardar Awais Leghari wins PP-290 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-290, Dera Ghazi Khan-IV by securing 43,277 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sardar Mohiyyudin Khan Khosa, an independent candidate who bagged 41,892 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 53.92 per cent.