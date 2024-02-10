PML-N’s Sardar Awais Leghari Wins PP-290 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-290, Dera Ghazi Khan-IV by securing 43,277 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sardar Mohiyyudin Khan Khosa, an independent candidate who bagged 41,892 votes.
Voters turn-out remained 53.92 per cent.
