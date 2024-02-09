PML-N's Sardar Ghulam Abbas Wins PP-22 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Sardar Ghulam Abbas has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-22, Chakwal-cum-Talagang by securing 61,714 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Nisar Ahmad, who bagged 54,077 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 58.50%.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Mir Mumtaz Hussain wins PS- 3 election4 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Amjad Ali Khan wins NA-02 election4 minutes ago
-
Amin Ullah Khan wins PP-86 election4 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Gohar Ali Khan wins NA-10 election4 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Awais wins PP-140 election4 minutes ago
-
JUI-P' Aslam Raisani wins PB-37 election14 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Sardar Khan wins PS-16 election14 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Muhammad Ilyas wins PP-95 election14 minutes ago
-
Sonia wins PP-124 election14 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Amir Inayat wins PP-93 election14 minutes ago
-
PML-N' Muhammad Khan Daha wins NA-145 election24 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Naveed Aslam wins PP-201 election24 minutes ago