ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Sardar Ghulam Abbas has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-22, Chakwal-cum-Talagang by securing 61,714 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Nisar Ahmad, who bagged 54,077 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 58.50%.