PML-N’s Sardar Pervaiz Gorchani wins PP-294 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Sardar Pervaiz Iqbal Gorchani has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-294, Rajanpur-III by securing 43,648 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Atif Ali Dareshik, an independent candidate who bagged 30,528 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 48.71 per cent.