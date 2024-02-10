PML-N’s Sardar Sher Afghan Ghorchani Wins PP-292 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Sardar Sher Afghan Ghorchani has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-292, Rajanpur-I by securing 38,596 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ahmed Nawaz, an independent candidate who bagged 24,342 votes.
Voters turn-out remained 45.97 per cent.
Recent Stories
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM inspects upgraded building of Race Course police station4 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth observer group unveils preliminary findings on Pakistan polls4 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Sardar Awais Leghari wins PP-290 election4 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Ahmad Khan Leghari wins PP-291 election5 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani wins PP-293 election5 minutes ago
-
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents6 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Usama Leghari wins PP-287 election15 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Muhammad Hanif wins PP-288 election15 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Mahmood Qadir Khan wins PP-289 election15 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Salah Ud Din Khan wins PP-286 election25 minutes ago
-
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC29 minutes ago
-
Additional SHO martyred, two terrorists killed in a gunfire in DI Khan35 minutes ago