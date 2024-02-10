PML-N’s Sardar Sher Afghan Ghorchani wins PP-292 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Sardar Sher Afghan Ghorchani has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-292, Rajanpur-I by securing 38,596 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ahmed Nawaz, an independent candidate who bagged 24,342 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 45.97 per cent.