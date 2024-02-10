Open Menu

PML-N’s Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani Wins PP-293 Election

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-293, Rajanpur-II by securing 37,784 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mirza Muhammad Shehzad Humayun, an independent candidate who bagged 35,137 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 52.54 per cent.

