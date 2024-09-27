Open Menu

PML-N's Senior Leader Sajida Farooq Tarar Visits Govt Girls High School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Sajida Farooq Tarar on Friday visited the Government Girls High School (Sector D-2 1, Township) situated in UC-239 of constituency NA-127 and reviewed arrangements and working of the school.

During the visit, she visited various class rooms and interacted with the students.

Sajida Farooq also gave electric water cooler to students donated by UC-239 Chairman Ashfaq Jutt.

Speaking on this occasion, Sajida Farooq said, "Children are asset of the country and teachers play significant role in their training." She said that these children were future of the country and would play significant role in country's development.

Principal Faiqa Masood informed the PML-N's senior leader about problems of the school and told her that school needed a hall.

Sajida Farooq said that hall was very important feature of every school where different activities were organized.

She further said, "We will try our best to give a gift of hall to school very soon."

Later, she visited "Imaandari Shop" in the school from where children buy items of their choice and drop money in the box placed there.

Such ideas were very important for building good character, she said and added that such initiatives were important for promoting culture of honesty among children.

Councillor Rana Anwar Khan, Councillor Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam, Councillor Moeenul Haq, Youth Councillor Shan Yaqoob, NA 127 Women Wing Coordinator Rabia Afzal, PP 162 Women Wing President Sadia Malik and others were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan