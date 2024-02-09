PML-N's Sheheryar Malik Wins PP-23 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Sheheryar Malik has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-23, Talagang by securing 86,120 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Sultan Surkhru Awan who bagged 75,036 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 57.99%.
