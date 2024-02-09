(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sheikh Aftab Ahmed has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-49 Attock-I by securing 1,19,727 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent Tahir Sadiq, who bagged 1,10,230 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 50.34 percent.