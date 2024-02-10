PML-N’s Sibtain Raza wins PP-274 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Muhammad Sibtain Raza has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-274, Muzaffargarh-VII by securing 44,560 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Shahzad Rasool Khan, an independent candidate who bagged 37,670 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 53.81%.