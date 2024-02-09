ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate, Sohaib Ahmad Malik has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-71, Sargodha-I by securing 55,050 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Naeem Haider who bagged 49,076 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 53.87%.