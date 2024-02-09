(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Syed Imran Ahmed Shah has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-141 Sahiwal-I by securing 1,18,240 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Rana Amir Shehzad Tahir, who bagged 1,07,056 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 49.83 percent.