PML-N's Vision Is Progress & Prosperity: Amir Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 06:19 PM

President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday addressed the Muslim Students Federation's Convention highlighting the vision of the PML-N to lead country toward progress and prosperity

He expressed the confidence that with the support of the people, PML-N would return to power.

The PML-N leader stressed the significance of supporting diligent students and their pivotal role in shaping the country's future.

He also announced the enthusiastic participation of students in welcoming former prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He extended congratulations to representatives of the Muslim Students Federation and workers for organizing successful convention.

He discussed the challenges the country had been facing since 2017 and underscored Nawaz Sharif's role in addressing the issues.

A large number of students from colleges and universities participated in the event.

