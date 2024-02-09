PML-N's Walayat Shah Wins PP-198 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Walayat Shah has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-198, Sahiwal-I by securing 46,091 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Sajjad Nasir, who bagged 39,111 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 54.04%.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N' Muhammad Khan Daha wins NA-145 election33 seconds ago
-
PML-N's Naveed Aslam wins PP-201 election36 seconds ago
-
PML-N's Sheikh Aftab Ahmed wins NA-49 election39 seconds ago
-
PML-N' s Saleem Khosa wins PB-15 election42 seconds ago
-
PPPP’s Awais Qadir wins PS-23 election45 seconds ago
-
PPPP's Nafeesa Shah wins NA-202 election55 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Nadeem Qureshi wins PP-217 election10 minutes ago
-
Independent Zarshad Khan wins PK-54 election10 minutes ago
-
Rana Mubashir Iqbal wins NA-124 election11 minutes ago
-
Independent Ameer Farzand Khan wins PK-56 election11 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program11 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Ali Muhammad wins NA-23 election11 minutes ago