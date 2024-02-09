ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Walayat Shah has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-198, Sahiwal-I by securing 46,091 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Sajjad Nasir, who bagged 39,111 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 54.04%.