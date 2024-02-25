Open Menu

PML-N's Zaheer Iqbal Channar Elected As PA Deputy Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) PMLN MPA and its candidate Zaheer Iqbal Channar was elected as the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker by getting 220 votes, while his opponent and candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council Moin Riaz Qureshi bagged 103 vote through secret balloting, here on Saturday.

Earlier, the newly-elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan took oath as the new PA speaker and later on, while presiding the session, announced to start voting process for the slot of PA deputy speaker.

On completion of voting and counting of votes, the PA speaker announced the number of votes bagged by Zaheer Iqbal Channar and his opponent Moin Riaz Qureshi.

Later, the speaker administered the oath to the newly elected deputy speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan announced that election for the leader of the house would be held on Monday, February 26, while nomination papers for the CM slot could be submitted on February 25, till 5pm.

Moreover, the speaker adjourned the session till Monday 11:00 am.

