PML-N’s Zaheer Iqbal wins PP-253 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), candidate Zaheer Iqbal has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-253 Bahawalpur-IX by securing 45,607 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Asghar, an independent candidate who bagged 27,586 votes.

Overall voters’ turnout remained 47.3 percent.