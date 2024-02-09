Open Menu

PML-N's Zahir Khan Wins PK-78 Election

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 12:40 PM

PML-N's Zahir Khan wins PK-78 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Zahir Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-78, Peshawar-VII by securing 22,559 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Muhammad Asim Khan who bagged 17,125 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 44.50 per cent.

