ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Zahir Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-78, Peshawar-VII by securing 22,559 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Muhammad Asim Khan who bagged 17,125 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 44.50 per cent.