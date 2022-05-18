UrduPoint.com

PML-Q Asks Hamza Shahbaz To Leave Office Of Punjab CM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2022 | 04:57 PM

The close-ally of the PTI says that Hamza Shahbaz, after SC opinion on dissidents' votes, is illegally occupying the Punjab CM office.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 18th, 2022) PML-Q has asked Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to immediately vacate the office, the sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said that the PML-Q said that Hamza Shehbaz was occupying the Punjab CM office illegally.

Chaudhary Pervez Elahi presided over the meeting while Chaudhary Moonis Elahi and other leaders took part in the meeting.

They said that they would deliberate on the further legal options about the current political situation.

The reaction came after the Supreme Court ruled that dissensents' votes should be disregarded.

In it's opinion, the top court also mentioned "direction" of the parliamentary party, saying that votes against that direction should be disregarded.

The SC opinion has left the Punjab government hanging in the balance.

